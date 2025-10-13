Andretti questions Vasseur amid Ferrari turmoil

Mario Andretti has added his voice to growing concern about Ferrari’s direction - while Ralf Schumacher thinks the fabled team’s chronic underperformance defies logic.

Speaking at Il Festival dello Sport in Trento, 1978 world champion Andretti praised Charles Leclerc’s talent but hinted that even the Monegasque driver may soon look elsewhere. "I’m a big fan of Leclerc," said the 85-year-old.

"If he really wanted to change teams one day, I’d take him to Cadillac straight away," said the American - the high-profile ambassador for the Cadillac team which is preparing to join Formula 1 in 2026.

"But Ferrari is Ferrari," Andretti continued. "Sooner or later, this team will bounce back - they always have."

However, when asked directly if he was losing faith in team principal Frederic Vasseur, Andretti’s answer was brief but telling. "Yes," he said.

Vasseur’s position has come under renewed scrutiny despite a recent contract extension, with Ferrari still struggling to match the form of McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes.

Sky Deutschland pundit Ralf Schumacher expressed disbelief at how little progress has been made. "They have two excellent drivers, and the car, engine and transmission are all built under one roof," he said.

"Actually, all the prerequisites are there," said Schumacher, whose brother Michael is the most successful Ferrari driver of all time. "It’s hard to understand where the problems lie."

"If you think about it, Ferrari spent the most money and ended up with the worst chassis," the German continued. "But Vasseur knows how to unite people and motivate the team.

"Ferrari is basically a bit of a powder keg - I understand it, there’s a lot of frustration, and anything can happen quickly."