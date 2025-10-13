Piastri’s McLaren future increasingly in doubt

The political tension surrounding Oscar Piastri’s McLaren career is escalating, as fresh revelations and paddock whispers question both his past signing and his long-term future with the team.

In the London High Court last week, Indycar champion Alex Palou alleged that McLaren CEO Zak Brown privately admitted he had not wanted Piastri in the orange car at all. "I went for dinner with Zak at Beaverbrook near MTC," Palou told the court.

"Zak told me it was not his decision to hire Oscar. He said it was the decision of the (former) team manager, Andreas Seidl."

Those comments resurface as McLaren celebrates another constructors’ crown but faces growing internal strain between drivers’ title contenders Piastri and Lando Norris, whose wheel-to-wheel clash in Singapore marked a new low in their rivalry.

F1 legend Mario Andretti, speaking at Italy’s Festival dello Sport, suggested that Piastri’s uphill fight extends beyond the track. "I like Piastri for his grit, but it seems to me that at McLaren, for some reason - I don’t know why - they favour Lando Norris," said the 1978 world champion.

Behind the scenes, Piastri’s manager Mark Webber is believed to be growing frustrated. Sky Deutschland’s Ralf Schumacher claims Webber has already begun exploring alternatives. "You can tell from his expressions that he’s not happy," Schumacher said.

"He’s incredibly suspicious after what he went through himself. He always feels his driver should be treated as number one - and that’s now partly in Piastri’s head as well."

Colombian great Juan Pablo Montoya agrees the relationship is under pressure. "There are rumours going around that Piastri is hysterical, that they’re already looking at options to go to Ferrari," he told AS Colombia. "People are talking a lot, and I’m sure it’s meant to put pressure on McLaren.

"Every team has favourites - and the one who’s been there the longest is Lando."

Montoya added that Piastri’s frustration was visible amid the team’s podium celebrations in Singapore. "He was definitely angry about what happened, and Webber has to be careful not to add fuel to the fire. You can’t just quit because things aren’t going your way."

Schumacher even hinted that Piastri could be on several teams’ radars beyond 2026. "If Max Verstappen leaves, he could drive a Red Bull," he said. "There were already discussions between Mark Webber and Red Bull.

"But such a driver could find a place anywhere - even Aston Martin."

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, meanwhile, believes McLaren’s current tension could end up gifting the 2025 title to Verstappen. "The two McLarens are suffering too much under the pressure," he said. "They need to wake up."