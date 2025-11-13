Racing Bulls, ORF issue apologies after Brazil

Two separate apologies emerged in the aftermath of last weekend’s Brazilian GP, as tensions linger both inside and outside the Formula 1 paddock.

First came Red Bull-owned Racing Bulls, after a viral video showed one of its staff members encouraging the Interlagos crowd to boo Lando Norris during the podium ceremony.

"We’re aware of the video from the weekend’s podium," the Red Bull-owned team said. "It doesn’t reflect our team’s values or the spirit of VCARB. The matter has been handled internally.

"We believe in celebrating great racing and showing respect to every driver, team, and fan both on and off the track."

With Arvid Lindblad likely to step up to F1 with Racing Bulls next year, it is widely believed both Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson are fighting for the single seat next to the 18-year-old.

In his Speed Week column, Dr Helmut Marko wrote: "Lawson has found his footing with the Racing Bulls, but his performances are still inconsistent."

Marko also praised junior Isack Hadjar, widely tipped for a Red Bull Racing promotion.

"Hadjar is, in my opinion, the revelation of the season," said Marko. "He would be better placed than tenth in the standings if not for four engine problems. When the car works, he’s a reliable contender for the top ten - this bodes very well for his future."

Meanwhile, Austria’s public broadcaster ORF also issued a formal apology after former Racing Bulls boss Franz Tost made an offensive on-air remark while commentating on Gabriel Bortoleto’s second crash of his first home GP.

As TV cameras cut to the young Brazilian’s mother in the pits, Tost commented: "He’s in the learning phase. The mothers don’t need to look so stupid - it’s perfectly normal."

ORF has now condemned the remark.

"During the co-commentary of the Brazilian GP, an unfortunately unacceptable remark was made, for which we offer our most sincere apologies," the broadcaster said.

"The expression and choice of words were completely inappropriate, and ORF Sport will take appropriate measures to ensure that something like this does not happen again."