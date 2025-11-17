F1 approves livery rule as two-stop debate continues

Formula 1’s stakeholders have signed off a series of regulatory tweaks for 2026 - including a mandatory minimum livery coverage - while delaying a decision on the controversial proposal for compulsory two-stop races.

At late last week’s F1 Commission meeting in London, chaired by Nikolas Tombazis and Stefano Domenicali, the FIA confirmed that teams will be required to paint or sticker at least 55 percent of their cars’ surface area - from side and top views - from next year.

The move aims to curb the trend of bare carbon-fibre cars and improve visual distinction on track.

The Commission also backed a change to the long-standing driver numbering rules, with drivers now permitted to change their permanent race number during their career - the first adjustment to the system introduced in 2014.

However, the debate over race format changes remains unresolved. A mandatory two-stop rule - along with proposals concerning tyre-life limits and obliging drivers to use all three compounds in a grand prix - drew mixed responses based on analysis from teams and Pirelli.

No agreement was reached, and discussions will continue into the 2026 season.

The Commission also discussed possible redesigns to driver cooling systems for 2026, with feedback to be gathered through the GPDA before any mandate is considered.