F1 teams accused of bribing police escorts in Brazil

Several leading Formula 1 teams - including Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari - are facing accusations that they illegally paid local police officers in Sao Paulo for private escorts through heavy traffic during the Brazilian GP weekend.

According to Bild, officers allegedly received around USD 500 each to guide team vehicles through gridlocked roads between the city and Interlagos, where congestion can last up to two hours.

While official police convoys are routinely organised at races such as Mexico, Hungary and Miami, the German newspaper claims this time the escorts were arranged privately.

Officers reportedly used official patrol cars during working hours, escorting team members "of their own accord" - though the report adds that teams "must have been aware" the arrangement was not entirely legal.

Some convoys are even said to have removed license plates from their vehicles, officially for safety reasons but effectively preventing traffic-camera fines for speeding, red-light running or driving in bus lanes.

Bild says none of the teams or Formula 1 itself would admit responsibility when confronted. While the sport does not deny that police escorts were used, it insists it did not organise them in Brazil.

Who authorised the alleged payments remains unknown, but Bild concludes: "One thing is certain - someone definitely did it."