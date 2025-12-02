Alonso on showdown - ’I wouldn’t miss it for the world’

Fernando Alonso says he is determined to witness this weekend’s historic three-way title showdown - from inside the cockpit or, failing that, standing with the journalists.

The Aston Martin veteran, who has endured a tough season, lit up when told that Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri will arrive in Abu Dhabi separated by only a handful of points.

"Yes, yes, they’re all right there - incredible," he smiled on Sunday.

"Again the McLaren was probably a bit faster, but circumstances always play a part and now we go to Abu Dhabi. It’s great for the sport, great for all three."

The 44-year-old refused to name a favourite.

"All three deserve, in a way, to be champions. I’ll be in the car - I hope - and if not, I’ll come here and watch it with you. I wouldn’t miss it for the world.

"I wish all three success."

He told Marca the same: "They’re all in for the world title. This is great for the sport and for the three drivers."

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, admitted he was completely unaware of how dramatic the points swing in Qatar had been.

"How is Max only 12 points behind?" he asked reporters. When informed Verstappen had won and Norris failed to reach the podium, Hamilton blinked: "Oh, I had no idea. Really? Really? Where did Piastri finish?"

Sharp-eyed drivers often follow the full picture of a grand prix by watching the trackside screens. "More screens here would help," the Ferrari driver smiled.

"I couldn’t see the race, but that’s very exciting."

Hamilton later added: "Max has a great car, but he also does incredible things with it."

Charles Leclerc joked that the only entertainment he found during Ferrari’s disastrous Qatar outing came from mentally calculating the championship permutations.

"I watched it on the big screens and did the math in my head," he said. "That was the most exciting part of my race."

Teenage Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, accused of influencing the title race in Norris’ favour in Qatar, didn’t hide which of the three he is actually rooting for.

"I believe in it," he said of Verstappen’s chances. "I think he’s going to make it. He’s in a position where he has nothing to lose."