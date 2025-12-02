Aston Martin F1 to keep ’26 livery secret for first test

Aston Martin will run its 2026 car in a plain testing livery at the first pre-season test, with the full race colours only unveiled afterwards.

The Newey-designed 2026 Aston will appear at Barcelona’s opening test on January 26-30 in an interim test scheme, with the official launch of the car and race livery scheduled for February 9.

That date falls between the first and second official tests, with Bahrain hosting test two on February 11-13 and test three on February 18-20 before the new season begins in Australia on March 6-8.

While some rivals will reveal their definitive 2026 look before turning a wheel, Aston is opting to keep its final branding and details under wraps until just before running begins in Bahrain.

Red Bull and Racing Bulls are set to unveil their new liveries on January 15 in Detroit alongside partner Ford, well ahead of the Barcelona shakedown.