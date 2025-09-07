Alonso jokes about 28-0 qualifying record over Stroll

Fernando Alonso has highlighted the irony of his perfect qualifying record against Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll - now 28-0 after Monza.

Asked by Mundo Deportivo about the streak, the 44-year-old Spaniard turned the focus back to his Sunday struggles. "What does it mean? That I’ve had very bad luck in the races," he said.

"To be behind in the points when I’m probably at my best in terms of qualifying, in terms of executing tense moments, like this quali here at Monza, means the fortunes I’ve had on Sundays have been truly catastrophic."

He added: "So we hope this changes for 2026 - that I miss some qualifying success and have a lot of luck on Sundays."

Alonso will start eighth after Lewis Hamilton’s penalty, but admitted Aston Martin’s straight-line speed deficit makes life difficult.

"I thought we’d start 14th or 16th and points would be out of reach. Now we’re starting in the points, so the picture has changed in the last few hours - I’m a bit more optimistic," he said.

Pressed about immediately steering the conversation away from qualifying success onto race deficit, Alonso smiled: "That’s a separate article for you. I’m not going to say anything. I’m doing my job.

"There are advantages and disadvantages to having Max Verstappen or Fernando Alonso on your team," he smiled again.

Even so, he warned his Sunday is likely to be a damage-limitation exercise. "You start eighth knowing you’re going to lose two or three positions," Alonso said. "Hamilton will overtake us. Hulkenberg, probably too. The Williamses not far back.

"So we have to keep an eye on things."