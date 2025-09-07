Patience needed for Colapinto struggle - Briatore

Franco Colapinto’s Formula 1 future remains uncertain as Alpine secures teammate Pierre Gasly on a new deal through 2028.

Once touted as Flavio Briatore’s golden boy, 22-year-old Argentine Colapinto has endured a difficult stint at Alpine and is now fighting to convince the team to keep faith for 2026.

"It’s incredibly difficult for these rookies to demonstrate consistency in their first year," Briatore told La Gazzetta dello Sport at Monza.

"Franco has had some difficulties, and perhaps we even overestimated his level, but he’s been doing well lately and we still have time to decide what to do for next year.

"We continue with Pierre Gasly and want the best driver pairing. But what’s clear is that it’s very difficult for these guys at the beginning."

Briatore pointed to Kimi Antonelli’s struggles at Mercedes as proof that the current generation of cars is especially tough for rookies. "Yes, it’s the same for them all," he said.

"Franco gets a lot of media attention in Argentina, Antonelli in Italy. It’s great, but it’s difficult for them. And maybe some start well and then decline, or conversely others start poorly and then improve.

"They arrive in F1 very young, maybe even a year or two too early, and there’s a risk of burning out. It’s great to have these rookies on the track - they’re a hit in the media - but you have to be patient with them."

Gasly, meanwhile, told L’Equipe he views his long-term commitment to Alpine as a vote of confidence in the team’s direction.

"Obviously I had questions about my future," said the Frenchman, "but I’m really confident in the team’s ability to give me a car that will allow me to fight at the front of the field next season.

"Of course, people might think it’s a risky choice given today’s performance. Nobody knows what the others will do. But I do have more information about what I see at the factory, the people we recruit. I really think there’s a very good team with people who are extremely competent."

He admitted to sounding out Briatore before re-signing, but insisted Alpine’s commitment convinced him to stay. "It always makes sense to be open-minded," Gasly said. "Initially, I told Flavio I wasn’t necessarily in the mood for it.

"And then, the team’s desire to continue with me, to provide guarantees, and to involve me very clearly as a leader in the project - that appealed to me."