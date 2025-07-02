Alonso and Lawson patch up frosty relationship

Fernando Alonso and Liam Lawson appear to have patched up their rocky relationship.

Prior to Austria, their relationship was marked by several on-track incidents and tensions, including F1 veteran Alonso calling the rookie an "idiot" for aggressive driving, with 23-year-old Lawson accusing the Spaniard of trying to "screw me" in retaliation.

But at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, the pair tussled on track in the points standings - and afterwards got together in the media ’pen’ for a long and amiable chat about their battle.

DAZN overheard the private conversation, where Alonso explained to his New Zealand-born rival that he was barely clinging onto the rear of the Racing Bulls due to the energy management system and DRS.

"Really?" Lawson grinned. "I thought you were faster."

Alonso, 43, explained: "From turn 4 to turn 9 - qualifying laps. I was pressing the power button to follow you, and from turn 9 to 4 it was a relief.

"If I had tried to pass you at turn 1, you would have passed me in two laps," he added.

Lawson replied: "That’s crazy, I swear I thought you were faster."

"No, no, no," Alonso said. "There was a moment when I went wide and I didn’t reach the detection point and you’d already escaped."

"Thanks for not getting ahead of me!" Lawson, who finished P6 just ahead of Alonso, laughed.

Alonso later told the press: "Today was like when you go cycling with a group and you’re last, you can’t pass anyone, and you’re stuck there for 100km.

"That’s what I did today with Lawson because I didn’t have the pace to ride up the front," the Aston Martin driver added.

As for their earlier frostier relationship, Lawson insists he always had respect for the two-time champion - even if Alonso initially blasted his aggression.

"Yes, my style is aggressive," the Racing Bulls driver told Marca. "But, since I was little, I always looked at Lewis (Hamilton) and also Fernando.

"I respect them a lot."