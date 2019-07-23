Aldo Costa to return to Ferrari - rumour

German GP || July 28 || 15h10 (Local time)

By GMM

24 July 2019 - 09:17
Another familiar name could be on the way back to Maranello.

It is already known that Simone Resta is almost certainly returning to his old Ferrari design role after a short stint at Alfa Romeo.

And now Auto Bild reports that Aldo Costa could also be on the way back to Maranello.

Costa, who until last year was Mercedes’ engineering director, moved into a part time ’technical advisor’ role at the German team for 2019.

Mercedes said that move was to "spend more time with his family in Italy".

Prior to working at Mercedes, Costa was on the Michael Schumacher-era Ferrari ’dream team’, eventually serving as technical director before he left in 2011.

