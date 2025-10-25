FIA delays budget cap verdict amid new breach rumours

In the wake of Aston Martin admitting a minor procedural breach, rumours are building in Mexico that another team may be facing a more serious issue with the 2024 budget cap.

Aston Martin admitted to a small administrative error in its 2024 financial submission, which the FIA has classified as a "procedural matter." The Silverstone-based team stressed that no overspending occurred and that the issue was limited to a missing signature.

A minor fine was reportedly issued to cover the FIA’s additional auditing costs, with no sporting penalty applied.

However, the bigger story may lie elsewhere. Paddock whispers suggest that at least one other team - possibly McLaren or Williams - could be under review. The FIA has yet to confirm which teams, if any, are involved.

McLaren has maintained silence amid mounting speculation, with the timing of the delay adding to the intrigue. The governing body typically certifies the previous season’s financials in September, but the 2024 budget sign-off remains outstanding.

If McLaren were indeed found to have breached the limit, it would be politically explosive given its drivers’ current championship fight.

Others in the paddock suspect Williams may be the team in question, with team principal James Vowles previously admitting that a run of costly crashes had left him concerned about staying within the cap.

When asked about the rumours, an FIA spokesperson confirmed the review was ongoing.

"The FIA’s Cost Cap Administration is finalising its assessment of the 2024 entries. The results will be shared shortly," the spokesperson said. "As usual, the results will be made public once the process is complete."

On speculation involving individual teams, the FIA added: "The FIA does not comment on individual statements submitted by specific teams or powertrain manufacturers, and, in accordance with established practice, the results of the review will be made public once all statements have been assessed."

Several team bosses addressed the situation during Friday’s press conference in Mexico.

Sauber boss Jonathan Wheatley - who previously managed Red Bull’s cost cap compliance - suggested the delay itself hinted that "something" was amiss.

"I think the delay in announcing made it very clear to all of us that there were some teams in trouble - or a team in trouble perhaps," Wheatley said.

"I can speak from experience, it’s a very, very difficult thing to balance. You want to be competitive. You can imagine - you want to spend every last dollar up against your cost cap limit. Of course you do.

"I think the first thing I would say is that nobody’s doing it intentionally. You know, these things happen sometimes. Things can just get out of control a little bit - like a car crash, something like that - and unexpected costs late on. So, look, I don’t want to speculate on the cause of it. I see that I think we now understand why we were late in getting the publication from the FIA."

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur also played down the matter. "I think it’s not a big deal to have the decision in September or October at the end of the day," he said. "On this, we have to trust the FIA that they are doing their job.

"And I think it’s not an easy one, honestly. But we also have to avoid making any speculation on rumours. That would be a mistake."

The FIA is expected to publish the official cost-cap certification list shortly - possibly before the Las Vegas GP.