Fernando Alonso has again expressed his frustration with Honda’s struggling Formula 1 engine, describing Aston Martin’s lack of straight-line speed in Las Vegas as "ridiculous".

Years after his famous "GP2 engine" insult, the Spaniard finds himself grappling with another enormous performance deficit with the Japanese manufacturer in 2026.

"We lose about 2.5 or 3 seconds on the straights," Alonso said after qualifying.

"In the corners, honestly, we were quite competitive."

When asked about his expectations for the race, the 45-year-old offered a sarcastic response.

"Try not to be in the middle of anyone on the straights because they arrive 40kph faster, so I hope I can get out of the way," he said.

He even suggested the speed difference posed a potential safety concern.

"If they’re behind a Honda engine, they’re taking a few feet extra margin," Alonso remarked.

Meanwhile, his mentor Flavio Briatore believes Alonso’s upcoming Dakar Rally adventure will provide some welcome enjoyment.

"With the Dakar he can do something he likes and aim to win or at least do very well," Briatore told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Alonso agreed, telling Belgian broadcaster RTBF that preparing for Dakar alongside his F1 commitments would be extremely difficult.

"It’s close to impossible, and that’s probably why it motivates me," he said.

"Because I’m simply going to have fun driving a car. We sometimes lack that in Formula 1. I’m going to enjoy my January."

Alonso also welcomed the opportunity to work alongside rally legend Sebastien Loeb.

"He’s the greatest rally driver in history. I have a lot to learn from him."