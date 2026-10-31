Komatsu slams ’nonsense’ EUR6m Bearman rumour

Ayao Komatsu has strongly rejected claims that Oliver Bearman’s unresolved 2027 Haas deal is being held up by a demand for a EUR 6 million salary.

The rumour had gathered pace while Bearman’s contract remained unsigned, but Komatsu said in Mexico that it was simply false.

"I have no idea where that comes from. Honestly," said the team boss.

"I don’t know who smoked up this six million euro number. I have no comment to make because it’s just not even close to the truth."

"Why do we engage in such absolute nonsense?"

Komatsu nevertheless declined to explain what is actually delaying the deal, repeating that both Haas and Bearman want to continue together.

"Our intentions from both parties are fully aligned," he said.

"We’re trying to find a solution to work together next year, and I’m sure we will."

The delay is still attracting attention because Haas has already confirmed Ferrari junior Rafael Camara for 2027, while Bearman is also part of Ferrari’s program.

Komatsu insisted, however, that Haas is not becoming a Ferrari junior team in the mould of Racing Bulls and Red Bull.

"We don’t have the same owner, so we are two completely independent teams," he said.

"At no point did Ferrari say, ’Oh, can you take Ollie as your race driver?’"

He said Camara was also chosen by Haas after impressing in private testing, rather than being placed there by Ferrari.

Toyota’s role is another part of the picture after Haas recently evaluated a trio of Japanese drivers through its Toyota-founded TPC program.

Komatsu confirmed he had discussed the driver process directly with Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda and stressed that any Toyota-backed candidate would still have to earn the seat on pace.

"This guy has to be the quickest guy, otherwise it just doesn’t work for anyone," he said.

"Toyota doesn’t want to be branded as the company that just pours money in to get their driver into Formula 1."