Zandvoort denies track damage ahead of Dutch GP

Dutch Grand Prix organisers have dismissed reports that the Zandvoort Formula 1 circuit was damaged by severe flooding this week.

On Monday, torrential rain hit the town of Zandvoort, with water levels reaching up to 50 centimetres in some areas. Images quickly circulated online showing flooded access roads and water accumulating near the banked final corner, prompting concerns about the circuit’s readiness for the race scheduled at the end of August.

However, circuit management has now issued a strong denial.

"Yesterday’s heavy rain sparked some fake news about damage to the circuit," the track stated on Tuesday. "Early this morning our team inspected the entire layout. While some sand and water had accumulated on parts of the track, it was promptly removed.

"The surface is dry, clean, and 100 percent race-ready."

The statement also confirmed that F1 Academy sessions have been running without issue.

"In fact, since this morning the F1 Academy has been out on track for their scheduled practice sessions without any issues. All sessions are running exactly as planned. See you at the circuit!"

Earlier, Dutch media and German outlet TZ reported that the municipality had intentionally opened an emergency reservoir at the circuit to prevent flooding in the city centre.

A local spokesperson explained: "The water reservoir in the centre is full. Therefore, the emergency reservoir at the racetrack was opened to absorb additional water."

The gravel bed at the final corner was reportedly affected, but the circuit insists any impact was minor and temporary.

Zandvoort is set to host the Dutch GP at the end of August, with the venue set to drop off the calendar after 2026.