Wolff warns against ’too early’ V8 engine switch

Toto Wolff says Formula 1’s expected return to V8 engines must not come at the cost of spiralling expenses.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been pushing for a 2029 introduction of the next engine rules, but Mercedes boss Wolff says that timeline is unrealistic.

"Most manufacturers don’t want to pay for a double program," Wolff explained. "A new engine in two years would cause costs to explode," he is quoted as saying by Sport1.

While all parties broadly agree that the post-2026 formula will feature 2.4-litre V8s with hybrid assistance and sustainable fuel, the debate centres on timing.

Audi and Honda are pushing back against an early change, preferring the radical electric-heavy 2026 rules to run their full course. Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley, whose team becomes Audi’s works team next year, underlined the manufacturer’s stance.

"Audi is built on three pillars - highly efficient combustion engines, advanced hybrid technology, and sustainable fuel. That’s not going to change anytime soon."

Mercedes and Ferrari have offered a compromise: bring forward the already-scheduled 2031 regulation change by a single year.

"We all want spectacular regulations that excite fans," Wolff said. "The V8 with high revs, energy recovery, and e-fuel is ideal for that. But not at any price."

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur agreed the sport should not rush.

"The 2026 engines aren’t even on the track yet. We don’t have to decide today or tomorrow," said the Frenchman.

A London meeting on the issue, scheduled for this week, was indefinitely postponed during the Italian GP weekend.