Verstappen to make official Nordschleife race debut

Max Verstappen is set to realise one of his long-held ambitions this weekend - racing on the fabled Nurburgring Nordschleife.

According to reports in Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport and confirmed by Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the four-time Formula 1 World Champion will line up in the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS) on Saturday, September 13.

The 27-year-old Red Bull star must first pass through the same licensing hurdles as every other driver. On Friday, he will sit classroom theory and practical training before contesting the race itself - not in a Ferrari GT3, but in a less powerful Porsche Cayman GT4 CS entered by Lionspeed GP.

If Verstappen completes at least 14 laps across two different cars without penalties, he will be granted the coveted "Nordschleife permit". That licence is mandatory for competing in GT3 machinery on the 25-kilometre circuit known as the Green Hell.

The project has been in motion since Verstappen’s eye-catching private Ferrari 296 GT3 test earlier this year, when he set an unofficial lap record under the pseudonym "Franz Hermann" with his own Verstappen.com Racing-branded team.

This time, he’ll run under his real name - and with Red Bull’s approval.

Insiders suggest the aim is a second appearance just two weeks later, after the Azerbaijan GP, driving the Ferrari 296 GT3 for Emil Frey Racing in the NLS round on September 27. Longer term, Verstappen is eyeing the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring, the ultimate challenge on the daunting German track.

Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, has already signalled his approval of Verstappen’s extracurricular program, viewing it as part of the Dutchman’s motivation beyond Formula 1.