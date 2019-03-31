21 March 2019
Wolff rubbishes breakaway series rumours
"Talk of another series is nonsense"
Search
Toto Wolff has rubbished rumours he might be part of a movement to set up a rival world championship.
Last month, the Mercedes boss met with former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo, and Racing Point owner and billionaire Lawrence Stroll.
The meeting in Gstaad, a Swiss ski resort town, comes amid Liberty Media and the FIA’s tough negotiations with the big teams over the next Concorde Agreement.
Wolff explained: "Lawrence Stroll invited me to Gstaad and Bernie has a chalet there.
"Talk of another series is nonsense," he insisted. "We want to fully support Liberty in their formula one campaign."
FOM (Liberty Media)
19 March 2019
add_circle Mercedes not opposed to budget cap - Wolff
16 March 2019
add_circle Liberty to get tough in F1 negotiations
13 March 2019
add_circle Liberty admits finding F1 sponsors difficult
13 March 2019
add_circle McLaren needs new team boss - Ecclestone
More on FOM (Liberty Media)
Formula 1 news
21 March 2019
add_circle Wolff rubbishes breakaway series rumours
21 March 2019
add_circle Hamilton says he will test MotoGP bike
21 March 2019
add_circle Ferrari may charge for fastest lap in future
20 March 2019
add_circle ’Finally I have a race car’ - Stroll
20 March 2019