Wolff reassures Russell over expiring contract

Toto Wolff has reassured his highest-performing driver once again not to worry about his expiring contract.

Max Verstappen aside, Mercedes’ Russell - fourth in the standings behind the dominant McLarens and Verstappen - has been easily the most consistent driver in 2025 so far.

And still, team boss Wolff is not yet ready to sign on the dotted line of a new deal - almost certainly to leave the door unambiguously open in the event Verstappen leaves Red Bull.

Last year, Wolff did the same, waiting until September and Monza to finally sign up Lewis Hamilton’s successor, Kimi Antonelli.

Is Russell, 27, going to have to wait that long again, purely because of Verstappen’s theoretical availability?

"No," Wolff insisted at Monaco.

"Definitely not that long. George and I are totally clear on how this is going to go, and 100 percent in alignment. There is no such thing as dragging this out because that’s not what we do."

Dutch racing personality Tom Coronel thinks Russell’s new deal will happen soon - coinciding exactly with a certain exit clause in Verstappen’s Red Bull contract.

"I think the other parties are just waiting it out," he told Viaplay.

"Max has spoken to Toto Wolff, we know that. Options are being created and at a certain moment Max has to choose. I think that moment comes after Monaco."