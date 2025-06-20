Wolff could lose Russell to F1 rival - Schumacher

If Toto Wolff is not careful, he could lose one of Formula 1’s very best drivers.

That’s the warning of former F1 driver turned expert pundit Ralf Schumacher, who while accusing George Russell as being "a bit boring," also reveals himself as an admirer.

Schumacher told Sky Deutschland he admired the way Russell stood up to F1’s usual bully, Max Verstappen, behind the safety car in Canada.

"He showed Max ’I can do that too,’ even if I don’t think it really suits him. I even think Verstappen would have done it more elegantly.

"But he showed ’Watch out, Max. I’m also someone who wants to win with everything he has’."

Schumacher thinks Russell has done "everything right" so far in 2025, and yet his Mercedes boss Wolff is still obviously leaving a door wide open for Max Verstappen in 2026.

"I think Toto will have to pull the plug at some point, otherwise others will come for Russell," he predicts. "The dynamics in Formula 1 are very fast.

"I have heard rumours that there were already other good teams that wanted to poach drivers last year. It has unfortunately become a bit of a trend that contracts are paid out, which is why I think Russell is now one of the most popular candidates for anyone who is still looking for such a good driver."

Indeed, Russell is a completely free agent at the end of the season - despite both Wolff and Schumacher agreeing that the 27-year-old is the "team leader" from the cockpit.

Another former F1 driver, Christijan Albers, goes so far as to say that if Russell was in a McLaren, he would be in a commanding lead in the drivers’ world championship.

"Whether you like him or not, he is super consistent," the Dutchman told De Telegraaf. "He is always there."

Journalist Erik van Haren asked Albers if he really rates Russell higher than both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, to which he answered: "Yes, and (Charles) Leclerc too.

"A little below Max, but better than Piastri and Norris."