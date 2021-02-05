Vettel will enjoy F1 again with Aston Martin - boss

Sebastian Vettel will rediscover his love of Formula 1 at Aston Martin.

That is the view of the quadruple world champion’s new boss Otmar Szafnauer, as Vettel gets acquainted with his new team following his Ferrari ousting.

"As always, he is very motivated. He is very curious, asks a lot. He compares what we’re doing here with what he has learned in the past," Szafnauer told the German broadcaster RTL.

Szafnauer says Vettel is the kind of driver who needs a particular kind of environment in which to thrive.

"We work differently here and treat the drivers differently than with his other teams," he said. "We will make sure that he enjoys racing again.

"That was exactly what he wanted, and our team is very good at that. We will give him the environment and support he needs to ultimately have fun again with his racing."

However, Szafnauer warned that 33-year-old Vettel will have a fight on his hands in 2021 in the form of teammate Lance Stroll, whose father Lawrence owns the team.

"Lance is very, very talented," he warned. "He has a steep learning curve in Formula 1 but also a lot of natural talent. He can drive very fast.

"It won’t be easy for Sebastian. Lance is very fast, which we can see in particular when it’s wet. He’s shown that a few times already."