Tombazis plays down ADUO impact as Miami changes debut

Nikolas Tombazis has played down expectations that Formula 1’s new engine balancing system will dramatically reshape the pecking order.

Amid an escalating row over ADUO - Additional Design and Upgrade Opportunities - Tombazis stressed it is not a shortcut to performance.

"Let’s not forget that the ADUO is not, as some might say, a balance of performance system," he said, following Toto Wolff’s public concerns that even second-placed Ferrari may get to benefit.

"It’s not like you’re suddenly going to get better fuel flow or less weight or anything like that. We’re looking to offer a bit more of an opportunity - but you still have to build the best engine to win. We’re not going to give 3 points to the guy behind you."

The FIA’s single seater chief said the governing body will decide which manufacturers qualify for extra development freedom based primarily on combustion engine power - a simplification agreed with teams.

"We’ve had long discussions about the fact that an engine’s power doesn’t boil down to a single number," Tombazis explained. "We offered to consider various things, but the position of all the manufacturers was that we should simplify."

The debate comes as rule tweaks debut in Miami following widespread criticism of the wider 2026 regulations.

But Tombazis warned expectations should be tempered.

"Don’t expect revolutionary changes," he said. "We’ll see a more flat-out qualifying session for the drivers."

The changes are aimed at addressing driver complaints about excessive energy management, safety concerns and inconsistent performance across a lap - including farcical ’Mario Kart’-style overtaking.

"The drivers’ position was quite uniform," Tombazis said.

"They were all pushing for some changes to qualifying in order to enjoy the driving more, push harder, but they were also pushing for us to address some safety issues."

However, the FIA will continue to review the situation.

"We will continue to monitor and listen to feedback from the teams and drivers to see if further action is needed," he said. "After Miami, we will conduct a brief review, while remaining open to further measures."

Despite the backlash from some drivers, Tombazis insisted the spectacle has not suffered.

"Fans, overall, have appreciated the new regulations because they have made the races more exciting," he said.

Looking further ahead, he admitted the current engine philosophy may already be under serious reconsideration.

"There was strong pressure to make the electric component much larger, and perhaps the potential of electric power was overestimated," Tombazis said.

The FIA is now considering a shift back towards simpler concepts.

"Everything is on the table, even the simplest engines," he said, with future regulations likely to place greater emphasis on sustainable fuels and reduced complexity.

He warned the sport must not become overly dependent on what the manufacturers demand.

"We can’t be held hostage by automakers who decide for themselves whether to participate in our sport or not," Tombazis added.