Only Shell, BP fuel homologated ahead of F1 season

Only two fuel suppliers have fully cleared the FIA’s new sustainable fuel homologation process ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season, according to Italian media.

Shell - supplying Ferrari, Haas and Cadillac - and BP, Audi’s partner, are understood to have successfully passed all certification tests required under the new regulations.

From 2026, Formula 1 engines must run on fully sustainable fuels derived from bio or synthetic sources, replacing fossil-based gasoline entirely. The production and certification process is overseen by Zemo under FIA supervision.

However, other fuel partners are reportedly still completing the approval process and may initially operate under limited or provisional certification. No team is expected to miss the Melbourne opener, but some may be required to use interim specifications.

Most notably, Petronas’ fuel for Mercedes power units has not yet been formally homologated. The stricter environmental requirements are said to have complicated the testing process, raising the possibility that Mercedes-powered teams could start the season on a temporary alternative blend.

Italian journalist Leo Turrini recounted a recent conversation with Ferrari vice chairman Piero Ferrari, who said: "I would like simpler technical regulations. Less complex, less complicated. You have to be a true scientist to understand things now.

"Instead, it would be nice if ordinary people were able to understand why a single-seater is faster or slower than the competition. Furthermore, there are exaggerations that leave me perplexed. For example, I doubt we’ll improve the planet’s environmental health by running F1 on highly sophisticated and expensive special fuels."

Early estimates in the paddock suggest the new fully sustainable fuel is costing in the region of EUR 200-300 per litre at the start of 2026 - several times higher than previous blends.