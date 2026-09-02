Vettel, Barrichello to drive Schumacher’s F2002

Sebastian Vettel and Rubens Barrichello will both drive Michael Schumacher’s famous Ferrari F2002 at Monza this weekend as part of Ferrari’s 30-year tribute to the German’s arrival at Maranello.

Ferrari has confirmed Barrichello will drive the car on Saturday afternoon.

"The Brazilian has a special connection with this car and with Monza, having driven one to win the 2002 Italian Grand Prix," the team said.

Then, shortly before Sunday’s race, Vettel will take over the same car for a celebratory lap.

"On Sunday, before the start of the Grand Prix, four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel will take to the track in the same car for a celebratory lap honouring Schumacher’s legacy."

"For ’Seb’, who grew up idolising Michael before going on to become a Ferrari driver himself, as well as for all the fans in the grandstands, it will be a particularly emotional moment."

The F2002 was one of Ferrari’s most dominant cars, winning 15 of 17 races in 2002 as Schumacher sealed the drivers’ title with six rounds still remaining.

The demonstration forms part of Ferrari’s wider Monza tribute, which also includes a special Schumacher-inspired livery for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.