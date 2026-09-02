Qatar insists F1 race still ’go-ahead’

Qatar has moved to calm growing doubts about whether Formula 1 can safely complete its Middle Eastern calendar, insisting preparations for November’s race at Lusail are continuing as planned.

The statement comes after the 2026 Qatar 1812km World Endurance Championship race was first postponed and then cancelled.

But Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation president Abdul Rahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai said the country itself has been ready to host major events for some time.

"We should separate geopolitics from Qatar’s sporting capability," he said.

"Qatar has demonstrated that it can host major international sporting events safely and to the highest standards. Qatar has been safe for months now."

"Our airport is 100 percent operational, including transit flights between Asia and Europe."

But asked specifically whether the situation could still affect the Formula 1 race in November, Al Mannai stopped short of giving an absolute guarantee.

"The plan is to have the race," he answered.

"We are up and running and preparing for MotoGP and it’s the same with our discussions with Formula 1. Of course, there are things that we cannot predict."

"We don’t know what’s going to happen. For us, we cannot stop the plans. We have to be ready."

"But so far, everything is good. Everything is a go-ahead."

The comments are significant amid continuing uncertainty over the late-season Middle Eastern races, with Formula 1 still monitoring the situation surrounding Iran - and Imola reportedly on standby as a replacement venue.

Qatar is also already looking beyond 2026, with the WEC scheduled to return to Lusail as the opening round of its 2027 season.

"We are really excited that we will come back as the opening round for 2027 and we cannot wait," Al Mannai said.

"Qatar is not stepping away from endurance racing because of one difficult season. Our commitment is long-term."