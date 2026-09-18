Hamilton denies asking Ferrari to sack staff

Lewis Hamilton has publicly denied Italian reports that he is pushing for personnel changes at Ferrari, amid renewed speculation about tension involving team boss Fred Vasseur.

Corriere della Sera reported this week that Hamilton had requested changes among Ferrari’s trackside staff and suggested his relationship with Vasseur had become strained.

Hamilton responded directly on Instagram.

"I’ve seen some of the stories that have gone out and I want to clear it up here," he wrote on a photo featuring several team members.

"I’ve never asked for anyone on my team to be replaced. Everyone I work with works hard every day, and their dedication is what moves us forward."

Hamilton said his intention is instead to strengthen the people around him.

"I always try to empower and lift people to be the best versions of themselves or at least see the best in themselves," said the seven time world champion.

"We all work together and that will continue."

The denial follows several difficult weeks for Ferrari, including Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s Monza clash, subsequent discussions over rules of engagement and Hamilton’s comment that responsibility ultimately "starts with Fred".

Italian journalist Giorgio Terruzzi has also claimed on the Terruzzi Racconta podcast that communication between Vasseur and Ferrari’s drivers is increasingly discordant, particularly with Hamilton, while describing the relationship between Vasseur and CEO Benedetto Vigna as "practically non-existent".

Ralf Schumacher also sensed frustration from Vasseur during the Madrid weekend.

"During our interview yesterday, I got the feeling that Fred Vasseur was irritated and was clearly talking about (driver) mistakes," he said on Sky Deutschland.

Schumacher believes the problem goes beyond individual incidents.

"He’s annoyed that neither driver is standing behind the brand, showing any teamwork, but rather, in a way, putting themselves above the brand."

"That has to stop if you’re trying to challenge Mercedes."