Salo calls Bottas ’crazy’ over Singapore bike ride

Former Formula 1 driver Mika Salo has praised Valtteri Bottas’ extraordinary fitness while questioning his decision to cycle 350 kilometres from Malaysia to Singapore between races.

Bottas, who drives for Cadillac, chose to make the journey on his gravel bike rather than fly or drive.

"That’s a pretty wild ride," Salo told Finnish newspaper Iltalehti.

"I was going to send him a message that he’s f**king crazy. Quite a trip and not exactly safe."

When asked whether Bottas might be the fittest driver in Formula 1, Salo replied: "Very possible."

"At least he’s the craziest."

Bottas is an accomplished competitive cyclist and recently qualified for the Gravel World Championships in Australia, although the event clashes with this weekend’s Singapore GP.

Despite his surprise, Salo believes the demanding ride could actually benefit Bottas behind the wheel.

"It builds endurance and fitness," said the fellow Finn.

"It is exactly the right kind of training that those modern formula drivers need."

Salo said modern F1 drivers are generally much lighter and leaner than in his era because they no longer need the same upper-body strength.

"They are all quite small and they don’t have any big muscles," said the former Ferrari and Toyota driver.

"They don’t even have shoulders, but their necks are huge. Otherwise they are quite narrow."

He added that 37-year-old Bottas’ cycling background makes the unusual journey less concerning.

"Valtteri has been riding his whole life and knows exactly what he is doing," he said.

"I don’t think he is overdoing it, but I wouldn’t go myself. It’s a pretty bold move. I would probably have chosen a motorcycle instead."