Toyota shuts down Ocon WEC rumours

Esteban Ocon’s options for 2027 appear to be narrowing further, with Toyota denying speculation that the departing Haas driver could move into its World Endurance Championship program.

Toyota adviser Alexander Wurz told formel1.de that there is "nothing to these rumours".

Wurz said Toyota plans its WEC driver lineup well in advance and has no vacancy for next season.

"The contracts are long term and our lineup for next year is 100 percent full," said the Austrian.

He explained that Toyota is reluctant to disturb the chemistry of its existing crews. "When you put three alpha personalities in one car, it takes time for them to accept each other, to find the right setup and the right way of working together," said the former F1 driver.

"You can’t just bring in another driver from the outside and slot him into the lineup."

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, meanwhile, told Canal Plus that Ocon’s Haas exit reflects more than just his difficult 2026.

"He had 10 years to prove his worth, and it wasn’t convincing enough," he said.

"It was convincing enough for Haas to sign him, but then he needed to be significantly better than Bearman, and that wasn’t the case."

Villeneuve believes Ocon may now need to reconsider what kind of career he wants.

"Do you want to be in F1 or do you want to be a professional racing driver? If you really want to be a driver, you go race in the WEC or IndyCar."