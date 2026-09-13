Antonelli’s value already estimated at EUR 50m

Kimi Antonelli’s rapidly growing commercial value has now been estimated at around EUR 50 million following his remarkable victory at Monza.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, working with sports business consultancy StageUp, says the figure is not Antonelli’s actual income but an estimate of the economic value he can already generate through sporting performance, image rights and commercial appeal.

The timing is significant after the 20-year-old Italian won his home Grand Prix from the back of the grid and strengthened his championship lead.

StageUp president Giovanni Palazzi says Formula 1 drivers effectively fall into three distinct earning categories.

"The first is for young, yet unproven drivers, earning under 10 million," he said.

"The second is for top-level drivers like Leclerc, Norris, and Piastri.

"The third is for the strongest, those who have won the World Championship and built a market value that outlasts a single result - we’re talking about Verstappen and Hamilton."

Palazzi believes Antonelli is already close to making that final leap.

"Antonelli, with the 2026 title, would be placed there, just below the top two," he said.

Gazzetta says Antonelli earned a 4 million base salary from Mercedes in 2025 plus around 6m in bonuses, while the company managing his image generated about 3m in turnover.

His appeal is also boosted by age, personality and his connection with a younger F1 audience.

"A 20-year-old champion who communicates with the codes of his generation acts as a multiplier of identification," Palazzi said.

"Age, charm, and Made in Italy: a combination that companies seek but rarely find."

Automobile Club of Italy (Aci) president Geronimo La Russa said: "Not even in our wildest dreams could we have imagined such a feat, with an Italian driver on the top step of the podium at Monza for the first time in 60 years."

"It’s a historic moment."