Russell says Antonelli now ’deserves’ 2026 title

George Russell says the unusual 2026 cars have reshuffled the balance between several Formula 1 teammates, as he continues to struggle against Mercedes’ much younger championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo in Madrid, Russell rejected the idea that his greater experience with the previous generation of cars automatically explains the gap.

"I think this season has been strange," he said.

"If you look at Piastri, last year he was close to winning the championship. But this season he’s way behind Norris."

"Or Leclerc, who last year was clearly ahead of Lewis and in previous years was always ahead of his teammates. But this season he’s behind Lewis."

Russell even pointed to Max Verstappen’s smaller-than-usual margins over his Red Bull teammates.

"Even Verstappen, compared to Hadjar and Lawson, hasn’t managed to have his usual advantage," said the 28-year-old.

"Lawson was very close to him at Zandvoort. And Hadjar has also been very close to Verstappen."

Russell said the 2026 cars simply demand something different.

"This car is different, that’s clear," said the Mercedes driver.

"It’s not an excuse. It’s reality, and it means you have to make changes."

He compared it to tennis players adapting between surfaces.

"Last year was like playing on a hard court, and this year is like playing on clay," said Russell.

"The concept remains the same, but things are different."

Russell nevertheless says his own form is improving.

"I’m very happy with my last two races, at Zandvoort and Monza," he insisted.

"I’d say they were two of my strongest weekends of the entire season."

But with Antonelli now firmly in control of the championship, Russell conceded the 20-year-old Italian has earned his position.

"At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be anything that can stop him," said the Briton.

"I need to raise my level and hope his performance drops a bit. Right now, Kimi deserves to be leading. Right now, he deserves to be the champion this season."