Verstappen still ’at home’ at Red Bull amid family focus

Max Verstappen insists he remains fully committed to Red Bull despite the recent turbulence - both on and off the track.

The four-time world champion publicly re-committed to the team after speculation linked him to Mercedes during the summer. "Of course, the last few months have been turbulent," Verstappen told Sky Deutschland in a new exclusive interview.

"I have to say that it’s very calm in the team now and there’s a good atmosphere. That’s how it should be. Of course, the performances haven’t been as we’d like this year."

He has won four races so far with the RB21 - including the last two back-to-back - and now feels at home again. "The Red Bull family is truly fantastic," Verstappen said. "I’ve also said many times that I want to drive here for my entire career.

"That opportunity is still there."

Verstappen praised new team boss Laurent Mekies. "He has a completely different background, of course, because he’s an engineer himself," said the Dutchman, contrasting Mekies with the sacked Christian Horner.

"He also has a lot of experience from other teams. He always asks the right questions. I think he’s performing incredibly well," he said.

Verstappen also spoke about his private life as a new father. "Very important - ultimately family is the most important thing in life," he said.

"Yes, definitely, she sleeps through the night, so I’m very lucky with that," he said, referring to his baby daughter Lily. "She sleeps a long time, at least eight to nine hours, so that’s going really well."

As for his stepdaughter Penelope, Verstappen admitted: "It’s different. I’m there, but I’m not her father. That makes it a bit different, because I can’t be too strict with her. I leave that to the mother!"

Away from Formula 1, Verstappen also hopes to race more outside the championship. "Of course, I want to compete in more endurance races. Whether that’s in a GT3 or a hypercar. Le Mans and Daytona, for example, you naturally want to compete in a faster car," he said.

A 2026 outing at the Nurburgring 24 Hours is a possibility. "The chance is there, but it also depends on how things go in Formula 1, of course," he said. "Next year, everything will be different.

"You just need 100 percent focus for that, but if it works out, then maybe. I have no idea yet," Verstappen admitted.

"I have the simulator at home, so I drive a lot already, but you also have to be there for your family. I have Formula 1, the GT3 project is running, and the sim team as well. I don’t do all of this alone, of course, and the people around me help me enormously with that," he added.