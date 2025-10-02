Hamilton ’childish’ amid Ferrari tension - Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher has weighed in on growing strain inside Ferrari, accusing Lewis Hamilton of "childish" behaviour towards teammate Charles Leclerc.

While Max Verstappen was winning a GT3 race at the Nurburgring during Formula 1’s weekend off, seven time world champion Hamilton missed a Pirelli tyre test after holding a bedside vigil for his dying dog - though on social media he claimed he was instead skipping a Milan fashion show.

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko couldn’t resist a dig when asked about Verstappen’s "commitment" to racing. "You know, the others go to some kind of, I don’t know, fashion show or something," he told Viaplay.

Hamilton, who has struggled in his first season at Ferrari, now faces renewed criticism from former F1 driver Schumacher as well.

"Things are strained at Ferrari," Schumacher said on Sky Deutschland.

"Charles (Leclerc) let Lewis through with fresh tyres in Baku so he could attack. In the end, the position was supposed to be swapped back. But Hamilton didn’t do that because he obviously didn’t care.

"He knew exactly what he was doing," the German alleged.

"I think that’s a shame, because he always presents himself as a champion of justice. Hamilton behaved childishly. And Charles is, of course, disappointed. This situation isn’t going to be resolved so easily."

The six-time grand prix winner warned that the dynamic could destabilise the team led by Frederic Vasseur.

"Everyone thinks their own thing, and that can quickly ruin a team. If you don’t trust each other within the team, it becomes problematic. In the end, the Ferrari brand is paramount," Schumacher added.