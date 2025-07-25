Verstappen stays cool as Red Bull resets under Mekies

Max Verstappen says Christian Horner’s shock dismissal will not affect his future - insisting Red Bull must now focus on performance and "looking ahead" under new team boss Laurent Mekies.

Speaking at Spa-Francorchamps on Thursday, Verstappen addressed the long-rumoured power struggle that culminated in Horner’s ousting - a move reportedly driven by Red Bull’s Austrian leadership and key Verstappen allies, including Helmut Marko and father Jos Verstappen.

"In Formula 1, the changes are like football," Marko told Kleine Zeitung. "If things don’t work out, the coach simply has to go."

Verstappen told a huge gaggle of journalists at Spa: "If you look back on the more than 20 years of Red Bull Racing, you can see that we’ve had many great years with strong results.

"Of course, there were also times when things weren’t going so well, and I think the last year and a half haven’t gone as planned.

"Management has decided that a different direction is needed, and everyone else has to agree and look forward. And I’m looking forward."

Verstappen said he learned of Horner’s dismissal "maybe half a day beforehand" from shareholders Mark Mateschitz and Chalerm Yoovidhya. "They run the team, and I am the driver. It’s their right to do what they want," he said.

Asked if the removal of Horner would impact his commitment to the team, Verstappen replied: "It has no influence on what I’m doing. From my side, there’s nothing to say about my future. I’m happy with where I’m at."

He added: "There’s also a possibility I won’t wake up tomorrow. Life is unpredictable. Overall, I’m just happy where I am. The goal was always to finish my career here."

Still, Verstappen has not confirmed his plans beyond 2025 even internally, and according to De Telegraaf, an exit clause linked to championship standing remains active until the summer break.

When asked directly about reports linking him to Mercedes, Verstappen played it down with a shrug, including his reported meet-up with Toto Wolff in Sardinia.

"I was on vacation with friends and family. If other people happen to be there at the same time, yeah, that can happen," said the quadruple world champion.

On the obvious tension between Horner and his father Jos, Verstappen admitted: "Arguments like that are not nice and unnecessary. But people can have different opinions - and if everyone agrees, then there’s a problem."

Despite speculation, Verstappen maintains that his relationship with Horner remains intact.

"I’ve spoken to Christian. I spoke to him even today," Verstappen said. "That relationship will never change. We’ve experienced so many things together... From my side, the team feels like a second family, and Christian is included in that."

Verstappen also praised Mekies, who officially takes over at Spa: "I like Laurent. He’s a nice guy and a very smart person. The last two weeks have been quite intense for him, but he’s incredibly motivated. You can see the fire burning inside him."

Marko, speaking to Kleine Zeitung, defended the leadership transition. "The transition went very well. Laurent knows people, he approaches people. Hopefully that will have a positive effect," he said, dismissing rumours of internal resignations.

"Mekies has already adjusted a few details in the simulator preparation. He focuses more on the racing action and is less involved in other departments. His responsibilities as team principal have been reduced compared to Horner’s."

Mekies himself told F1.com that the team remains fully aligned behind Verstappen.

"Red Bull is hugely committed to Max," he said. "He is central to the project, and we need his magic at the racetrack. The best way to show that commitment is by giving him the best possible car."

This weekend, Red Bull has introduced a new front wing at Spa - part of what Marko described as a critical update to "close the gap" to rivals.

"It’s also one of Max’s favourite tracks, where his exceptional talent shines through," Marko added. "We hope to be right up there with the frontrunners."

Even Lewis Hamilton weighed in on Horner’s exit, calling it "remarkable what he did with the team" and noting their long history. "I wouldn’t say we hit it off from the get-go," Hamilton said of an early meeting in 2005. "But clearly, he ran the organisation with talent and skill. I wish him all the best."

As for Verstappen, he remains focused - but noncommittal.

"We have to just keep working and get the performance here on track," he said. "There’s no point in looking back. It doesn’t make you faster."