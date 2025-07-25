Piastri, FIA clear air over Silverstone braking penalty

Oscar Piastri says he has put his Silverstone penalty behind him following talks with the FIA - though the McLaren driver admits he was left "frustrated" in the immediate aftermath of the race.

Piastri lost a potential win at the British GP after being penalised for braking heavily behind the safety car, a decision that dropped him out of contention and tightened the intra-team title fight with teammate Lando Norris.

At Spa on Thursday, the 24-year-old confirmed that discussions had since been held with the FIA to clarify expectations around driver conduct in such scenarios.

"We’ve spoken with the FIA, and as I said, both sides have learned how to handle this situation differently," Piastri told reporters. "I know I won’t brake so hard next time - it’s that simple. Now that the limit is a bit clearer, I know I simply won’t brake as hard."

"Of course, I watched the whole thing with the team, and I think both sides learned a lot. I still have my opinion, but I guess the whole thing is over now, and I’m looking forward."

He added: "For me, it was a manoeuvre we’ve seen before - both from me and other drivers. Obviously, it’s being penalised now, and that’s fine, because I know that for the future. But immediately after the race, I was obviously frustrated."

Piastri’s reaction at Silverstone was unusually muted, with the Australian refusing to speak in detail post-race, citing fears of being penalised further for his language. Since then, however, both McLaren and the FIA have worked to cool tensions and clarify interpretations of the safety car rules.

With Max Verstappen unlikely to retain his title amid Red Bull’s ongoing slump, the championship now appears to be narrowing into a two-way battle between Piastri and Norris. McLaren has so far allowed its drivers to fight freely, operating under a loose internal framework known as the "Papaya Rules."

Piastri currently holds a slim advantage, but the British team has insisted that no number 1 status exists - and the Spa weekend could play a pivotal role in determining how long that policy holds.