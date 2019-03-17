Verstappen says he, Leclerc top stars of future

Max Verstappen thinks he and Charles Leclerc will be the ’Hamilton and Vettel’ of the future.

Verstappen, 21, will be the de-facto number 1 at Red Bull this year, while Ferrari rookie Leclerc - also 21 - will be four time world champion Sebastian Vettel’s teammate.

"I imagine we will be like Hamilton and Vettel in the future, because at some point the old generation will go," the Dutchman told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Verstappen says there is no reason both he and Frenchman Leclerc will be unable to challenge for the world championship in 2019.

"If I had a competitive car in my first year, I could have competed for the title," he said.

"Whether Leclerc has a chance to win depends on his car, but if he’s good enough, he has a chance," Verstappen added.

By attending a stewards meeting in Geneva, Verstappen has now completed his two days of FIA community service for violently confronting Esteban Ocon after the Brazilian grand prix.