Verstappen hints at GT3 if Red Bull falters in 2026

Max Verstappen has warned he could branch out into other forms of motorsport if Red Bull’s 2026 project falls short.

The quadruple world champion told Viaplay: "It depends on how fast we are next season. If we’re in it, then my focus will be completely on Formula 1.

"But if not, then you can maybe do other things on the side."

However, when asked about Dakar, the Dutchman insisted at his home race at Zandvoort: "I’m not going to pull a car like that out of the sand. I hate sand.

"But driving 24-hour races has always fascinated me. It’s special and very different from Formula 1. You share a car with someone else. My goal was always to be successful in Formula 1 - I succeeded. In the future, you want different things."

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko also admitted mere days ago: "To keep Max happy, you have to talk about simulators or GT3!"

It comes after months of speculation about a possible Verstappen switch to Mercedes for 2026 amid Christian Horner’s leadership crisis. Jos Verstappen confirms there were "a lot" of conversations about it.

"It’s not that we’ve talked about it a lot this year, but we’ve talked about it more this year than last year," Max’s father and co-manager said.

"You see a lot of nonsense (in the media), but we also talk about Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull, but that’s understandable. Ultimately, Max makes the final decision."

Max agreed in the rare joint interview: "I have to choose what I want."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has also never hidden that he regularly speaks to and sees Verstappen. "Max also has his reasons for staying at Red Bull. He’s not going to just walk away," the Austrian told De Telegraaf ahead of the Dutch GP.

"It never got that concrete. But let’s see what happens in two or three years.

"We get along really well personally. When you’re on the same wavelength, everything goes a bit easier. But it’s possible we’ll never work together. There’s a 50 percent chance of that - and a 50 percent chance that we will."

Verstappen himself says he enjoys the new cordial relationship with Wolff. "There is no secret about going to Sardinia," he admitted.

"I even went to lunch with Toto and his family. It is not even about Formula 1 - it is just life. Sometimes you meet and you have good relationships with people. I think it is great that it is not just about competition."

Wolff quipped that missing out on Verstappen for 2026 simply saves Mercedes a lot of money. "Then I only have to pay ten percent of what I might have paid," he joked.

"Raymond (Vermeulen) called me a cheap Austrian and I replied: ’And you’re a greedy Dutchman’."

But he also sees a real risk that Red Bull and new engine collaborator Ford will struggle with the new engine rules. "This project is like climbing Mount Everest," Wolff said. "I think it’s going to be a huge challenge for them."

Verstappen’s father Jos, meanwhile, continues to race in rallies - and is even in contention for the Belgian rally championship. "Then he’ll be the only Verstappen to become champion this year," Max laughed.