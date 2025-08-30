Perez-Bottas ’conservative’ call sparks debate

Cadillac’s decision to launch its Formula 1 program with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas is dividing opinion in the paddock.

Dr Helmut Marko, part of the decision to axe Perez after 2024, told Kleine Zeitung that the pairing is solid but cautious. "They’ve chosen the conservative route," the Red Bull advisor said.

"So they know what they have. I spoke with him (Perez) on the phone, and he’s motivated. If he’s motivated and the car is right, then he’ll definitely be back to the level he once was," he told Kleine Zeitung newspaper.

The Mexican was ousted by Red Bull at the end of 2024, while Bottas spent 2025 as Mercedes’ reserve after a difficult final stint at Sauber.

Sky Deutschland pundit Ralf Schumacher said the challenge for the pair is clear.

"2024 was very weak for Perez. He was in a mental hole," said the former F1 driver. "Now at least it gets interesting - is he on par with Bottas or better? Then he can redeem himself, like Albon.

"No matter where the car is, the two are basically a match for each other. Whoever is significantly weaker will only stay in Formula 1 for a short time."

Schumacher also admitted he thinks his nephew Mick, now with Alpine in WEC, would have been a better choice for Cadillac.

As for what comes next for Mick, amid rumours of a move from Alpine’s sports car program to Cadillac’s with a potential F1 reserve role in the mix, Ralf insisted: "I’m staying out of it.

"Cadillac has a strong package in endurance racing, although he’s now at home with Alpine and has consolidated his position," he added.

Another disappointed name is Frederik Vesti. Already a Cadillac sportscar driver and Mercedes reserve, the Dane has once again seen Bottas promoted ahead of him.

He told Viaplay: "It’s really frustrating not to be chosen. It was a really good opportunity for me to get into Formula 1.

"The only thing I can console myself with is that I was not chosen in favour of another young driver," he added.

"This is the most conservative decision that could be made. The two drivers they signed are a good move in the first weekends and months, but they will quickly find out that there is more potential elsewhere."

Meanwhile, Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto said fellow Brazilian Felipe Drugovich, long linked with Cadillac, was equally deserving. "Felipe is a great friend of mine, and I really feel like he deserved a chance to be in Formula 1," he said.

"He’s a Formula 2 champion, so I believe everyone that wins F2 should have a chance. But it’s a big company - they have their reasons to decide things, and things like this happen."