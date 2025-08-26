Red Bull linked with Indycar star Palou for 2026

A surprising new name has suddenly returned to the Formula 1 driver market rumour mill - dominant multiple Indycar champion Alex Palou.

According to Indy Star journalist Nathan Brown, "sources with direct knowledge of the talks" claim Red Bull has expressed interest in the four-time title winner, who currently drives for Chip Ganassi Racing.

The 28-year-old Spaniard has been linked to F1 before but repeatedly insisted he was happy in America and "done" with chasing a Formula 1 future. But with the 2025 Indycar season now finishing, Palou could technically already be available.

Palou’s manager Roger Yasukawa told Marca: "We haven’t spoken to anyone in Formula 1 about Alex," adding that he has a valid contract to remain with Ganassi.

However, it is rumoured that exit clauses exist should a top F1 team make an offer, though a sizeable termination fee would be required.

For Red Bull, the rumour reflects its deeper problem. Since Daniel Ricciardo’s exit in 2018, the team has cycled through multiple drivers - Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda - without finding anyone able to consistently match Max Verstappen.

The second seat has been a dire weakness in constructors’ championship campaigns.

Russian commentator Dmitry Popov discussed the Palou link on his Youtube channel. "An interesting rumour about Palou. Their season is already ending, and he will basically be free after Zandvoort. And he has a super license, unlike (Colton) Herta.

"But to do that, without experience - to sit in a problematic car like that - why ruin your reputation against Max? He’s a hero and a four-time champion, and to end up here in last place on the grid many times in a row on unfamiliar tracks. To be honest, this rumour seems strange to me, but we’ll see.

"There’s no smoke without fire," Popov added. "Maybe they’ll try to buy him out from Chip Ganassi next year."

Former F1 driver Christian Danner told German outlet Ran that other names remain more likely. "There are a few names that are on everyone’s lips," he said.

"(Isack) Hadjar is really coming on strong. There’s also Arvid Lindblad from Formula 2, who is very talented and very fast. Yuki Tsunoda is still in the mix, theoretically. But the main problem is not the driver, but the car.

"Until the car works, the second driver can’t expect to be two tenths behind Verstappen either, which should be the bare minimum."