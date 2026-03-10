Verstappen confirms Nurburgring as F1 frustration grows

Max Verstappen has confirmed he will race in the Nurburgring 24 Hours in May, as the four-time Formula 1 world champion’s frustration with the sport’s new regulations continues to fuel speculation about his long-term future in F1.

Verstappen will drive a Mercedes-AMG GT3 - an irony not lost on observers given that it is Mercedes power currently dominating the F1 championship he is struggling to compete in - for his own Verstappen.com Racing squad alongside Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella.

The race falls between the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix on the 2026 F1 calendar.

"The 24h Nurburgring is a race that’s been on my bucket list for a long time, so I’m really thrilled we can make it happen now. We’ve got a strong line-up and great support from Red Bull and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport," said Verstappen.

The Dutchman obtained his Nordschleife permit last year and won NLS9 with the same team, giving him valuable preparation for the 24-hour classic.

The announcement comes as paddock debate intensifies over whether Verstappen’s hatred of the 2026 cars - which he has labelled "Formula E on steroids" and compared to Mario Kart - could eventually push him out of the sport entirely.

In Melbourne he said he felt "completely empty" emotionally and that his GT racing was currently more enjoyable than his F1 career.

Former F1 driver Christijan Albers, speaking to De Telegraaf, suggested Verstappen’s frustration is at least partly a reflection of Red Bull’s competitive position.

"The regulations are good for Mercedes and good for Ferrari. They complain the least, and Max of course complains. He’s in a different situation at the moment," he said.

"If you’re on a team where it’s fantastic, then it’s different."

Dutch broadcaster Robert Doornbos went further on Ziggo Sport, raising the question of whether Verstappen regrets not switching to Mercedes when the opportunity arose amid the Christian Horner controversy at Red Bull.

"Does he regret it? No, but when he looks to the future, he may still think ’maybe I should go somewhere else," he said.