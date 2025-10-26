Verstappen admits ’mind games’ no longer needed

Max Verstappen says he no longer needs to play psychological games with rivals - but admits the growing tension between him and McLaren’s title contenders is starting to resemble 2021.

Speaking to De Limburger at the Mexican Grand Prix, the Dutchman reflected on how his mindset has evolved since his first championship duel with Lewis Hamilton.

"Back then, that was kind of the game I played. Will I do that again? I don’t need to," the quadruple world champion said.

"Back then, I’d never won a world title. Now I have a few, and they (Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris) haven’t. At this stage, you’re naturally more nervous if you haven’t become world champion yet than if you already have those titles."

The 28-year-old insists his impressive comeback charge isn’t about proving anything to others. "I don’t care what people think," he said. "But it’s sometimes nice to show that it’s not always just about the car.

"To win in Formula 1, you need a good car, of course, but it doesn’t always have to be the very best.

"I have nothing to lose in this title race - I just have to go all in."

Verstappen admitted his only regret this year remains Barcelona, where contact with George Russell - a result of a lot temper - cost him valuable points.

"That moment in Barcelona was certainly not good, but there’s nothing I can do about it now," he said. "Maybe it’s also a good thing it happened. You shouldn’t forget why I did it - I was frustrated, because I cared. If I didn’t care, I would’ve said: ’Just pass me and sort it out.’

"That’s why I can’t agree with what Helmut (Marko) said - that I’d lost interest in Formula 1. I’m always motivated. When I’m in the car, I give everything, because if you don’t, someone else will. You can’t be half-hearted in Formula 1."

Verstappen also addressed talk that he’s become more cautious with the media.

"I’ve been around here for about eleven years now," he said. "I often don’t feel like explaining everything in detail. First of all, it’s not always everyone’s business. And sometimes it’s better to say very little. There’s so much nonsense written these days - not just in Formula 1.

"Sometimes it’s hard to tell what’s real or fake."

His public image, he said, has simply evolved naturally. "Between 2021 and now, I haven’t changed," he explained. "People create an image of you and hold onto it.

"I’m not going to change because people think something of me. If you stay true to yourself, your real nature shows over time. It’s like when you think someone’s a jerk - then you talk to them for an hour and realise they’re fine."

As for the power shift inside Red Bull following Christian Horner’s mid-season exit, Verstappen says the team’s improved form under Laurent Mekies isn’t about any single figure.

"Since he became team principal, we’ve had a chat every Thursday - about everything, not just the car," Verstappen said. "Maybe people are listening to me more now, or communicating with me more. But the whole team has an influence. There’s a different philosophy in how we find the right setup. And the new floor since Monza has helped a lot."

Asked if the turnaround could have happened without Horner’s removal, Verstappen replied: "You can’t possibly know. But I’m really happy with how things are going - with Laurent, with the team, and with everyone in Austria and Thailand. Everyone’s aligned. For such a big brand, that’s important.

"I’m going to the track now with a more comfortable feeling - and of course, having a more competitive car helps too."

Finally, when asked if McLaren should be nervous about his charge, Verstappen smiled. "It’s fine to put a little pressure on, right?" he said.

"If we make it, it’ll be incredible. If not, I’m not going to sit in a corner and cry. The first 14 races were bad - that’s clear. But the fact we’re still in this fight is already a victory in itself."