Kvyat quietly returns to Alpine sim role

Daniil Kvyat has quietly returned to Formula 1 involvement with Alpine, working in the team’s Enstone simulator during the Azerbaijan GP weekend.

Alpine showed the former Red Bull and Toro Rosso driver following Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto’s running live from the factory.

The 32-year-old Russian’s role involves reproducing conditions experienced by Gasly and Colapinto, testing setup directions and feeding information back to the trackside engineers.

It marks an unexpected return to the Enstone operation for Kvyat, who was Alpine’s official reserve driver in 2021 after his F1 race career ended.