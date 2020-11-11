Turkish GP 2020 - GP preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff

Seven consecutive Constructors’ Championships is something that we can be proud of. An achievement that is unprecedented in Formula One and in the wider sports world. We made sure everyone was able to take a moment last week to commemorate the result safely, whether from home or at the factory, and reflect on this remarkable achievement.

The result in Imola also means that only Lewis and Valtteri are still in contention for the Drivers’ Championship. We owe it to both of our drivers to provide them with the best machines and to our fans to finish the season in style, so we will keep pushing in these remaining four races and give it our best.

F1 returns to Turkey for the first time in nine years, which means we will once again face a number of unknowns about the track going into the weekend. We’ve shown in Imola and Portimão that we can learn and adapt quickly, which is important in a season where we race at so many venues we usually don’t visit. The track in Istanbul has some challenging sequences and great corners, such as the famous Turn 8, and I’m excited to see how the 2020 cars will perform there.