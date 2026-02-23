Turkey eyed for F1 return, F1 CEO plans format shake-up

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that Turkey could be heading back to the calendar, while also outlining potential changes to the race weekend format.

Speaking before departing the final Bahrain test, the Italian suggested the Istanbul circuit is now firmly on F1’s radar again.

"Turkey is not 100 percent confirmed. We have to wait - but keep an eye on it," he said.

Addressing criticism that the calendar now features too many street races, he stressed that upcoming additions are largely permanent facilities.

"Portugal joins the calendar in 2027 and is a permanent circuit; Madrid is a semi-permanent circuit working to be ready this year.

"The new ones coming are circuits, not street races."

Domenicali also hinted at ongoing interest from Rwanda, Thailand and South Korea, but insisted the championship will not expand beyond its current limit.

"We are not going beyond 24 races," he said. "These things could happen from 2029 onward, because we have other contracts expiring, so the situation is evolving."

Beyond the calendar, F1 is considering significant format adjustments - likely including a doubling of sprint events from six to 12 next year.

However, Domenicali suggested the focus is broader than just sprint expansion, with concerns that traditional practice sessions lack competitive relevance.

"F1 aims to be constantly evolving," he said. "Everyone wants to see an F1 that fights for something from day one. The Sprint was an answer, and we are also thinking about the other remaining weekends to do something in this direction.

"We will present a package of ideas by the summer."

Among the concepts under discussion are two consecutive one-hour practice sessions featuring a competitive element, as well as dedicated running for rookies.

"We’re thinking about keeping every day we’re on track relevant, of course to protect the time the rookies need to get some running in," Domenicali explained.

"The idea is to have more time for free practice or a session just for them that allows them to gradually get into that environment. On a Sprint weekend, if you’re a rookie, you don’t have much time."

He also revealed that the single pre-season test format will return next year, after the extra running this year to prepare for the 2026 regulations.

"Next year we’ll return to a single pre-season test," he said.

And despite criticism of the joint season launch event in 2025, Domenicali suggested the concept could reappear in 2027.

"We’re also considering, as we did last year, a possible global presentation with all the teams together," he said. "It’s a big impact - something like a 25th race in terms of global communication impact - and work is underway in this regard."