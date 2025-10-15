Tsunoda faces fresh visa trouble ahead of US GP

Yuki Tsunoda ran into travel problems once again - this time while trying to enter the United States for this weekend’s US GP in Austin, Texas.

According to Slovak journalist Stevo Eisele of Novasport, the Red Bull driver was detained briefly after arriving from Europe, echoing a similar incident last year in Las Vegas when he was held for more than two hours due to irregularities with his immigration papers.

"A nice reminder that even F1 drivers usually wear normal clothes, carry their own luggage, fight jet lag, and still have to stand in line at passport control," Eisele wrote on social media. "They can even run into unexpected problems - which stressed Yuki out again this time."

Eisele said the Japanese driver was again "pulled aside" after his 11-hour flight, though the extent of the issue was unclear.

"So hopefully this great lover of good food and Japanese anime won’t be turned back," Eisele added, noting that the 25-year-old’s Formula 1 future remains uncertain.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently confirmed that decisions about the team’s 2026 driver line-ups - including Tsunoda’s place in the program - will be made after next week’s Mexican GP.