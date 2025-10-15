Official: Mercedes F1 confirms Russell and Antonelli for 2026

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is delighted to confirm that George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will continue as the team’s driver line-up into 2026. Multiple Grand Prix winner Russell, 27, heads into his eighth season in F1 whilst Antonelli, 19, continues into his second year.

George and Kimi are both graduates of the team’s junior system, having joined the programme in 2017 and 2019 respectively. George claimed the GP3 and Formula 2 titles en route to F1 and, following three years at Williams, has won five races since stepping up to a race seat with the works Mercedes team.

Kimi meanwhile secured multiple Formula 4 championships, the Formula Regional title and race wins in Formula 2 before making his F1 debut at the start of this year. Since then, he has gone on to become the third youngest podium finisher in the sport’s history and leads one of the strongest rookie crops in many seasons.

Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, said: "Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if. We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy. I’m pleased we have done that. George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing and we’re excited to continue our journey together. Our focus is now on the final six races of the year, as we fight for second in the Constructors’, and onwards to 2026 and a new era in F1."

George Russell commented: "I am really proud to be continuing our journey together. Next year will mark my 10th since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017. It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead, particularly as we embark on one of the largest regulation changes in the sport’s history next year. We are all incredibly focused on making that a success and, for me personally, building on what has been my strongest season in F1 to date."

Kimi Antonelli said: "I’m super excited to be continuing with the team. I’ve learnt so much in my first season in F1, both in the good moments and the more challenging ones. Those have all made me stronger, not only as a driver but as a team-mate too. I want to say thank you to Toto and everyone at Brackley and Brixworth for their continued support and faith in me.

"Our focus now is to finish this year strongly and secure second in the Constructors’ Championship, before we then turn our full attention to 2026. There’s plenty for us still to achieve in these final six races and we will be giving it our all."