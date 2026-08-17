Cadillac insists Perez staying despite Williams rumours

Cadillac insists Sergio Perez will remain with the team in 2027 despite growing speculation linking the Mexican with Williams.

While often critiquing a lack of progress, Perez has clearly been Cadillac’s stronger performer this season, while Valtteri Bottas has struggled more noticeably.

With Carlos Sainz still considering his Williams future, Perez has been linked with replacing the Spaniard if that seat opens.

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss dismissed the speculation.

"Checo is an incredible asset to our team. I am certain that he will stay with Cadillac, and we will not be distracted by rumours."

"We have great confidence in our relationship with Checo, and he will also be racing in the Cadillac next year."

New team principal Marcin Budkowski is equally keen to retain the former Red Bull driver.

"Checo is a real asset to the team, and both drivers, frankly, are very valuable," he said.

"I think having this experience and stability is crucial for such a young team. If both the driver and the entire team are learning at the same time, that’s too many variables at once."

"Therefore, in my opinion, it’s crucial to have a driver like Checo on board."

Meanwhile, Ferrari junior Rafael Camara and Cadillac-backed Colton Herta have both been linked with future seats.

"The rumours are completely unfounded," Towriss said of Camara.

"We are satisfied with the performance of our drivers. Replacing a driver is not currently under discussion."

Herta, who is racing in Formula 2 to secure the Super Licence points required for F1, admits Cadillac has made him no promises.

"I’ll be honest about my goals: I want to get to Formula 1 as quickly as possible."

"No one has promised me anything yet, so I don’t even know how realistic that is."