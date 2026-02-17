Towriss sets F2 target for Herta as Cadillac eyes 2027

Cadillac chief executive Dan Towriss has outlined clear expectations for Colton Herta as the American begins his unusual Formula 2 campaign with one goal in mind - a Formula 1 seat in 2027.

Herta, now part of Cadillac’s F1 development program, left IndyCar as one of its top stars to compete in F2 this season in order to secure the Super Licence points required to race in Formula 1. He must finish in the top eight to qualify.

"Overall, I expect Colton to finish in the top 10 in Formula 2," Towriss told motorsport-total.com. "His participation in the series is primarily about getting to know the tracks and tyres better. This is part of his preparation for Formula 1.

"It won’t just be his Formula 2 performance that will be decisive. We’ll use all the project’s resources to assess Colton’s readiness for Formula 1."

Cadillac is entering Formula 1 this year with experienced drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, but the long-term strategy clearly includes developing American talent - with Herta positioned as the most obvious candidate for 2027 should a seat open.

Speaking to the New York Times a month ago, Herta acknowledged the unusual nature of his move.

"It is a bizarre career path, I won’t deny that," he said. "I’m a professional racing driver. I didn’t want to go into a junior category at 25 years old.

"But once we talked it through, it was an easy decision. I want to get to Formula 1. At this point, this is my best chance, and I’ve got to fight for it."

Herta will combine F2 with endurance outings for Wayne Taylor Racing, while also supporting Cadillac’s F1 program as a test driver. The F2 calendar will give him experience on Grand Prix circuits and Pirelli tyres - key factors in his transition.

"I’m not worried about what people think about this career path," Herta added. "I’m not going into this with an ego. I’m kind of relearning how to ride a bike a little."