Rosberg mocks Hamilton’s Ferrari claim

Nico Rosberg has poured cold water on former teammate Lewis Hamilton’s claim that Ferrari had long been in the back of his mind during his dominant Mercedes years.

Hamilton recently recalled that Sebastian Vettel’s 2017 Ferrari contract extension made him realise he had quietly hoped a move to Maranello might become possible.

"Ferrari was always in the back of my mind," Hamilton said.

"I think it was Spa when Seb signed a new contract, extended it, I thought, ’Oh, sh*t.’"

"I remember that moment because I realised, ’Oh, I actually had some hope that maybe this would be my chance.’"

He also said earlier discussions with Stefano Domenicali had gone nowhere while Fernando Alonso was established at Ferrari.

But Rosberg, who was Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate from 2013 to 2016, dismissed the story bluntly.

"Complete nonsense and a Hollywood story he’s telling," he said, according to f1-insider.com.

"When Mercedes was so dominant, he had zero interest in going anywhere else."

Rosberg smiled that Hamilton leaving at the time would at least have helped him personally.

"For me, it would have been good back then if he had left," said the 2016 world champion.

"If I had had a clear path, it would have been easier."