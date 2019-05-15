Top teams in ’discussions’ over Netflix - Carey

Chase Carey has confirmed "good discussions" are taking place with Ferrari and Mercedes about the next Netflix series.

It is believed filming for the 2019 edition of ’Drive to Survive’ has already begun.

Carey, the F1 CEO, says the project is what fans want.

"Fans want to be in the car, in the garages, behind the screens of the engineers. And not only during the grands prix," he told La Presse.

"We collaborated with Netflix last season, and it was a great marketing venture even though not all teams participated."

However, we reported recently that Mercedes and Ferrari now look set to sign up.

"They saw the success of the series and we had good discussions with them about the possibility of participating in other similar projects, if we produce another season," Carey said.

He said the Netflix-style venture is a crucial part of F1’s next steps.

"F1 had to evolve," said the American. "Today, in a market where consumers are solicited from all sides, we must constantly reinvent ourselves if we want to be successful.

"The objective is to captivate the imagination of the fans and give them unprecedented access to the grands prix," Carey added.

"The possibilities offered by new technologies are endless."