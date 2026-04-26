Heidfeld launches new series ’below Formula E’

Former Formula 1 driver Nick Heidfeld is returning to motorsport in a new role - as co-founder of an all-electric junior racing series set to launch in 2027.

Speaking to Blick newspaper, the German said a "new phase" of his life has begun after stepping back from racing to focus on family.

"After my career, I mainly wanted to be home a lot. But the children are now 15, 18, and 20 years old," he said.

"A new phase of my life is beginning."

That phase includes helping to build the so-called FG Series, aimed at creating a development ladder beneath Formula E.

"Below Formula 1, there’s the familiar pyramid of Formula 2, Formula 3, and Formula 4," Heidfeld explained.

"Below Formula E? There’s nothing there yet."

The project, launched with former Formula E team boss Dilbagh Gill, is designed to tackle one of motorsport’s biggest problems - cost.

"We want to make motorsport more affordable. And we want to provide drivers with the most comprehensive training possible, for everything that comes next," he said.

A key innovation is a franchise-style model where the cars remain owned by the series and leased to teams.

"This allows one car to be driven by two different drivers in two different series on the same weekend. This minimises costs," Heidfeld said.

The concept also leans heavily into sustainability.

"By ship and land, without expensive air freight," he said, outlining the plan to run seasons across regions rather than constant global travel.

However, the biggest hurdle remains funding.

"So far, my co-founder and I have invested most of it. But to really get the project off the ground, we need more investors. We’re talking several million," Heidfeld, 48, admitted.

"Even though we have some savings, it’s too much to finance it entirely on our own."